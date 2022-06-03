Advertisement

Inmate steals little girl’s bike in escape attempt


Inmate Ricky Roach stole the bike in an attempt to get away.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is trying to return a bike to its owner. Investigators said last week; an escaped inmate was caught on the side of the road, awkwardly speed-pedaling the bike.

Officers believe it belongs to a little girl. Investigators said the inmate traveled at least two miles before getting caught.

“That was the most bizarre thing,” Steven Ellis said. He explained he did not think he’d be the one to stop escaped inmate Ricky Roach. “I was in as much shock as anybody else would be when you look out and see the person they are looking for standing right in front of your mailbox, and you’re thinking, ‘What is going on now?’”

Ellis is a reserve deputy for Ashland City Police. Last Thursday, he heard on his radio that Roach was riding down Ellis’s street on a bike.

“I was in the kitchen, and I looked out the bay window, and to my surprise, here’s the guy that they are looking for,” Ellis said.

Roach was on the run for about two hours. Finally, he escaped from the hospital in Ashland City and eventually picked up a bicycle with only one pedal. Ellis said by the time Roach made it from the hospital to Bell Street on the bike; he was exhausted.

“I told him to get down, police and he said, ‘I’m not going to run anyway. I’m tired of running. I’m just going to lay here,’” Ellis explained.

The Chatham County Sherriff’s Office is trying to return the bike Roach took. Neighbors have offered to repair the bicycle or buy the owner a new one.

If that bicycle is yours, you can contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-4341.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Stimpson
Medical board revokes Loudon Co. doctor’s license for over-prescribing opioids
Scorpion
Have you seen scorpions crawling near your home?
A wanted man, methamphetamine and marijuana were discovered by Jefferson City Police Department...
Man ingests ‘large quantity’ of meth, Xanax during car chase
Knoxville police respond to Riverside Drive gunshot victim
Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting
A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states

Latest News

Evan Russell
ESPN broadcaster apologizes to Evan Russell over false UT baseball report
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Staying sunny and warm today
Tennessee baseball
Vols hammer home 10 runs in route of Alabama State
The Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue telling people to let wild animals be wild.
Rescue officials warn against bringing fawns in, saying they’re not in need of human help
Late spring and early summer is the time of year when fawns are born, but just because a mom...
Rescue officials warn against bringing fawns in, saying they’re not in need of human help