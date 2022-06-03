Advertisement

‘It’s hard to believe:’ Noah Thompson talks American Idol win

‘It’s hard to believe:’ Noah Thompson talks American Idol win
By Chad Hedrick and Amber Philpott
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been almost two weeks since eastern Kentucky’s own Noah Thompson walked away as the American Idol winner.

The Lawrence County native is back home still trying to process having a dream come true. He sat down with WKYT to talk about the whirlwind he’s lived since, his new song, and what’s next.

“It’s sunk in, it’s just kind of, it’s all just surreal to me, my grandma and everybody. It’s hard to believe man,” Thompson said.

Thompson stole the hearts of fans on American Idol. The down home, construction working young father used his voice and story to help him win the title.

“This was a dream, but wasn’t something I thought could be reality,” said Thompson.

It’s not lost on Thompson what his new found fame means to his hometown supporters.

“For me I think that’s what the coolest part about it, is I get to represent our little town and there is not much to it, but it’s home. Course I was proud of myself, but everybody was just proud,” said Thompson.

His new song, One Day Tonight, was released after the big win and has shot up the music charts.

“When it hit number one, I just couldn’t believe it, like people are loving that song. I even love the song, I really did, I fell in love with the song,” said Thompson.

Thompson’s win on Idol might not have been possible if not for his good buddy Arthur turning in his tape. So what does he think about the win?

“He’s extremely proud and he’s just looking forward to seeing what happens with all of this,” said Thompson.

As for Thompson, he’s taking it all in stride, relaxing back home and plotting out what’s next on his crazy journey.

“Hopefully get some more songs out, that’s what I’m looking forward to, try to write some songs and get back in the studio and all that, play some shows. That’s what I’m looking forward to,” said Thompson.

Thompson said he plans to be at CMA fest in Nashville next week.

You can watch WKYT’s Chad Hedrick’s full interview with Thompson below:

WATCH | Noah Thompson reflects on American Idol win with WKYT's Chad Hedrick
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peter Stimpson
Medical board revokes Loudon Co. doctor’s license for over-prescribing opioids
Scorpion
Have you seen scorpions crawling near your home?
A wanted man, methamphetamine and marijuana were discovered by Jefferson City Police Department...
Man ingests ‘large quantity’ of meth, Xanax during car chase
Knoxville police respond to Riverside Drive gunshot victim
Knoxville police investigating East Knoxville shooting
A family in Tennessee went from two to four in just a few days, and the new parents are...
‘Instant family’: Couple welcomes son, daughter within days and in different states

Latest News

Bryan Metelski, 21.
East TN authorities searching for man last seen near closed Greyhound station
More sunshine Sunday
More sunshine Sunday, rain chances gradually increase for the new week
Knoxville Kid Party
Knoxville’s Largest Kid’s Party raises money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital
Evan Russell
ESPN broadcaster apologizes to Evan Russell over false UT baseball report
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Staying sunny and warm today