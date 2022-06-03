Advertisement

Knox Mason restaurant to close, another pandemic casualty

The owners of Knox Mason restaurant in Knoxville said COVID-19 precautions “knocked the wind out of our sails.”
The Knox Mason restaurant in downtown Knoxville will close its doors in July
The Knox Mason restaurant in downtown Knoxville will close its doors in July(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Mason, a restaurant in downtown Knoxville that touted itself as working with local farms to create twists on Southern food, announced it will close its doors on July 2.

The owners said in a Facebook post the challenges of running a business during the COVID-19 pandemic took their toll. The requirements of closed dining rooms, social distancing and opening at half capacity proved too much for the business.

The restaurant changed its method of operation when it opened its doors at Embassy Suites, and the owners said business was booming. However, the good business did not last.

“COVID knocked the wind out of our sails just four months in,” the owners said.

The restaurant was unable to get back to its pre-COVID levels, according to the owners.

The team at Knox Mason still encouraged people to make reservations before the close.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Oak Ridge expert said hospitals are one of the most targeted facilities.
Patient, parent file class action complaint against ETCH following cyberattack
This was the scene of a fatal fire on Sarah Creek Court in Martinez.
Child found behind couch dies after house fire: ‘The children were home alone’
The Ball
Knox Co. strip club closes as ‘public nuisance’, president of club blames trespassers
Sharon Osborne
KCSO: Powell woman driving after using heroin hits two in crash

Latest News

Michael and Shirley Gray
East Tenn. couple accused of child abuse, murder appear in court
A doctor in Loudon County had his medical license permanently revoked after over-prescribing...
Medical board revokes Loudon Co. doctor’s license for over-prescribing opioids
The event will feature several University of Tennessee sports legends.
WNML Sportsfest coming to Knoxville Expo Center
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the refreshing start to your weekend, before humidity...
Few showers early, then decreasing clouds and humidity