Knox Mason restaurant to close, another pandemic casualty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Mason, a restaurant in downtown Knoxville that touted itself as working with local farms to create twists on Southern food, announced it will close its doors on July 2.

The owners said in a Facebook post the challenges of running a business during the COVID-19 pandemic took their toll. The requirements of closed dining rooms, social distancing and opening at half capacity proved too much for the business.

The restaurant changed its method of operation when it opened its doors at Embassy Suites, and the owners said business was booming. However, the good business did not last.

“COVID knocked the wind out of our sails just four months in,” the owners said.

The restaurant was unable to get back to its pre-COVID levels, according to the owners.

The team at Knox Mason still encouraged people to make reservations before the close.

