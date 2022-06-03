Advertisement

Knoxville artist with autism helping to give back to others with disabilities

“Autism is not a curse. Autism is a gift because God created me” says Derrick Freeman.
Derrick Freeman, a Knoxville artist with autism, uses his art to communicate and raise money for others with disabilities
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Derrick Freeman, a Knoxville man with autism was helping to make a difference. Angela Hunter, Freeman’s mother, said he was non-verbal and diagnosed with autism when he was 2-years-old.

“It was devastating because I didn’t know what was wrong with him and we took him to the doctor and that’s when we found out that um he had autism. He went for almost a year without speaking,” Hunter.

Hunter said when Freeman turned 3-years-old, he started expressing himself by communicating through his art.

“One day he just started drawing and I was standing behind him and I just noticed that everything was just out of his head. Not looking at picture books or anything like that to draw. He was doing it just naturally on his own, and that’s when I realized he had a gift. He was drawing like 30-40 pictures a day just picture after picture, I was realizing that was his way of communicating to us,” said Hunter.

With a large collection of art, Freeman was selling his artwork through his business called ‘Eyes of Faith’ from inside his art studio at Downtown Knoxville’s Emporium Center.

Hunter said proceeds from Freeman’s art will go towards their non-profit called ‘Our Place Art’ which helps provide art classes for other people with disabilities.

“I have taught Derrick it’s all about giving back to the community. So I do have a non-profit that Derrick is a part of. And so his proceeds he makes, he gives those proceeds back to Our Place Art so that other individuals can come and participate in art classes that we do,” explained Hunter.

Freeman said autism is not a curse, and that autism is a gift because God created him.

Freeman’s work is for display and purchase at the Emporium center.

The Arts and Culture Alliance of Knoxville hosts a free reception at the emporium on the first Friday of every month from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

