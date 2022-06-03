Knoxville police respond to Riverside Drive gunshot victim

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a gunshot victim on Riverside Drive Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from department officials.

The incident happened somewhere on the 1800 block of the road, but police officials have not released the specific location at this time. One person was injured, and their injuries are not life-threatening, according to the KPD.

This is a developing story.

