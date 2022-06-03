Advertisement

Knoxville police respond to Riverside Drive gunshot victim

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a gunshot victim on Riverside Drive Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from department officials.
File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The incident happened somewhere on the 1800 block of the road, but police officials have not released the specific location at this time. One person was injured, and their injuries are not life-threatening, according to the KPD.

This is a developing story.

