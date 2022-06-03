Maryville inclusive park to receive playground equipment in latest donation

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Arc of the Great Smokies announced on Thursday that the Volunteer Action Civitan chapter is presenting both the Arc and the Blount County Parks and Recreation Department a check for a new piece of equipment at the John Sevier Inclusive Playground on June 7 at 1:30 p.m.

The new piece of equipment is another step in Phase 2 of the playground. The playground has received over $100,000 in private donations and community support to complete the planning of Phase 2, which involves connecting Phase 1 and Phase 2 and adding the fencing.

“Maryville children should be able to play with their peers, with their friends, with their families instead of having to sit on the bench,” Vice President of Arc of the Great Smokies Kelly McGee said.

While the inclusive playground is made for all, Phase 2 will be designed specifically for children ages two to five years old. McGee said they plan to have the second phase of the park open by the end of this year.

The first phase of the park was completed last year.

