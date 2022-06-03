Advertisement

Medical board revokes Loudon Co. doctor’s license for over-prescribing opioids

A doctor in Loudon County had his medical license permanently revoked after over-prescribing opioids, according to records obtained by WVLT News.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A doctor in Loudon County had his license permanently revoked by the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners on May 25, according to records obtained by WVLT News.

Peter Stimpson was accused of over-prescribing opioids without documenting the justification for the prescriptions in 2016 and was placed on five-year probation after an investigation involving 45 of his patients. Stimpson was in the top 50% of prescribers of controlled substances in the state for two years in a row in 2014 and 2015, according to the 2016 order of probation.

“As an example of Respondent’s (Stimpson) overprescribing behavior, Respondent prescribed patient RH dangerously high levels of controlled substances from 2007 through 2014, including prescribing Xanax, Oxycodone Hydrochloride, Oxycontin, at one point prescribing patient RH a combined total of approximately 900 morphine equivalent daily dosage (”MEDD”). Respondent failed to counsel patient RH regarding the dangerous interaction of opiates and benzodiazepines, failed to suggest an alternative treatment, and failed to document in patient RH’s charts the variances in dosages, vitals, and plan of care.”

2016 Order of Probation

During his probation, he was supervised by a monitor assigned by the state, and Stimpson was ordered to comply with any recommendations the monitor suggested and decrease his prescribing of opioids by 30%, according to the documents.

“Respondent (Stimpson) has failed to be in compliance all of with the terms and conditions set by the Board by failing to follow the practice monitor’s recommendations,” the document states. “This is in direct violation of the consent order.”

The records state that Stimpson did not decrease his opioid prescription rate and engaged in “unprofessional, dishonorable, or unethical conduct”.

The board permanently revoked Stimpson’s medical license and ordered him to pay $1,000 in fines and pay for the cost of prosecuting the case which should not exceed $50,000.

Stimpson owned a family practice at 901 Grove St. in the Loudon Medical Center.

It is unclear if the practice will close down or if he worked with other doctors.

You can check your doctor’s professional history on the state’s department of health website.

