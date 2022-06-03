Advertisement

Members from the Tennessee Black Caucus bring state capitol to Knoxville

The Beck Cultural Center hosted the group during a town hall meeting Thursday evening to have an in-depth conversation around community issues.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several members of the Tennessee Black Caucus are on a state-wide tour taking concerns from East Tennesseans in hopes of turning their issues into legislation.

“The more people let their voices be heard, then the more opportunity we have in changing these policies,” TBCSL Chairman Antonio Parkinson said.

The Beck Cultural Center hosted the group during a town hall meeting Thursday evening to have an in-depth conversation that could move the needle forward.

“Four things that we want to do: how do we make sure that people have more food on their table, or money in our pockets and a roof over the head. And if they get sick, go see a doctor,” Caucus Chairman and Rep. Vincent Dixie Tennessee House Democratic Caucus said.

Another hot topic was gun control and identifying ways to combat gun violence. According to officials with the Knoxville Police Department, nearly 80 guns have already been stolen from vehicles this year.

“Illegal guns are their scourging in my district. And as you know, you know, we’ve had last year we had six tragic shootings of students at my alma mater,” said TBCSL Member Rep. Sam McKenzie.

Members encouraged constituents to continue reaching out beyond their visit by calling or emailing district law makers.

