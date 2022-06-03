Advertisement

PETA asks Jack Harlow to donate ‘Churchill Downs’ song profits to racehorses

Jack Harlow, a graduate of Atherton High School, told WAVE at the Derby that Drake was responsible for naming their track "Churchill Downs."(WAVE)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - PETA wants Louisville rapper Jack Harlow to use the money from his latest hit to help care for Thoroughbreds that the horse racing industry has thrown away.

PETA is angry that Harlow’s video for “Churchill Downs,” which heavily features shots from the 2022 Kentucky Derby in Louisville with Drake, glamorizes the industry. It wants him to pay for the care of American Thoroughbreds that it claims would otherwise be sent to foreign slaughterhouses.

Churchill Downs, Inc. has enforced a ban on shipping horses for slaughter. On its website, it states “Any owner or trainer based at Churchill Downs who sells a horse for slaughter that was previously stabled at Churchill Downs will have his/ her stalls permanently revoked.”

Watch Harlow’s video for “Churchill Downs” below.

