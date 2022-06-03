Advertisement

Police: Victim called 911 from bathroom during break-in

Four people are charged.
Jefferson County Break-in
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they caught four suspects after a burglary on Old Newport Highway.

It happened Sunday, May 30. Deputies said the victim called 911 and said someone had broken a window out and entered the home. The victim was hiding in the bathroom when talking to dispatchers.

When deputies got there, they saw two cars exiting the driveway. A white Ford freestyle station wagon and gold Honda. Inside the Ford were three people, including two children ages 1 and 4. Deputies also found a loaded handgun from under the front passenger seat with the serial number removed. A shotgun was also found in the backseat at the feet of the children. Deputies also found about 13 ounces of heroin with a street value of almost $50,000, almost 4 grams of marijuana and $1,533 in cash.

The Department of Children’s Services was called and the children are in the custody of a grandparent.

Davion Williams,18, is facing drug and weapons charges.

Amanda Herz, 39, is charged with aggravated burglary and child abuse and neglect.

James Croft, 49, is charged is resisting arrest and child abuse.

Natalia Stewart, 37, is charged with aggravated burglary.

