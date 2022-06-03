Sunshine this weekend before storms get here next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Behind that cold front, we can watch the clouds gradually clear and the heat and humidity at a more comfortable level for now. We have great windows-open sleeping weather Friday and Saturday night.

Rumbles of summery thunder are back Tuesday and Wednesday but the tropics will not affect us directly.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There’s a lot happening: DollyFest, the NCAA Knoxville Baseball Regional, the start of the synchronous firefly lottery, and that’s just a few. Our weather is picture-perfect following the rain. We have low dew points, and evening temps quickly fall from the upper to lower 70s. Eventually our temps fall well down into the 50s. Knoxville’s Saturday morning temp hits a crisp 57 degrees. Very isolated places could be down to the upper 40s.

We have abundant sunshine and dry weather on Saturday. There are some more puffy clouds way up in the GSMNP. We will be slightly warmer Saturday afternoon, with a high of 82 degrees throughout the Tennessee River Valley.

Sunday is also lovely. We’re warming up to a high of 87 degrees by day’s end. There are some high clouds, but only a slim chance of rain way up in the Smokies.

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week starts calm enough, with heat building on a partially cloud-covered Monday. Most are in the middle 80s by late afternoon Monday. There’s a small chance of storms in our eastern counties later Monday afternoon and evening.

Emerging from the Midwest, rain is back on an active two-day-long pattern. That’s Tuesday and into Wednesday. Thursday and Friday should dry out a little bit.

