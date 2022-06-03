Top ranked Tennessee baseball ready for Knoxville Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is set to host its seventh NCAA Regional and second straight, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

After winning the Knoxville Regional last year, the Vols swept LSU in the Super Regional to earn a trip to the College World Series.

The Vols, who are making their 12th overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament, were the first of the four teams, 2-seed Georgia Tech, 3-seed Campbell, and 4-seed Alabama State, were the first of the four teams to practice at Lindsey Nelson on Thursday.

It's Tournament Time in Tennessee! Top ranked @Vol_Baseball opens play on Friday in what should be a competitive Knoxville Regional and the guys say they're ready @wvlt pic.twitter.com/aAQ89Ekteq — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) June 2, 2022

The Big Orange enter the tournament with an NCAA-best record of 53-7, having won both the SEC Regular Season and Tournament titles, the latter for the first time since 1995.

The Vols also enter the Tourney with a quartet of All Americans. Sophomore pitcher Chase Dollander earned first-team honors as a starting pitcher while senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb and junior center fielder Drew Gilbert earned second-team honors. Freshman pitcher Chase Burns rounded out the group by earning a spot on the third team.

Dollander was named the SEC Pitcher of the Year after helping lead the Vols to their first SEC regular season championship since 1995 and was also tabbed as a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy.

Georgia Tech and Campbell open play Friday at Night Noon. Tennessee and Alabama State will be next at 6 p.m. The Vols and Hornets will be broadcast by SEC Network.

