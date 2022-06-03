Advertisement

WNML Sportsfest coming to Knoxville Expo Center

The event will feature several University of Tennessee sports legends.
The event will feature several University of Tennessee sports legends.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The WNML Sportsfest is set for its second year at the Knoxville Expo Center. The event will feature several University of Tennessee sports legends, including Hendon Hooker, Cedric Tillman, Zakai Zeigler, Tamari Key and Tony White.

WVLT News spoke to Jeff Jarnigan with the event, who said he was excited for the players to interact with fans. “I think the great thing about it is you get to see them outside a sports environment,” Jarnigan said. “You get to meet them, speak to them and see what they’re like as a human. It’s a great event.”

The event will also feature several panels, including one focusing on coaches and another on women in sports.

Sportsfest will be at the Expo Center Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. The first panel starts at 10 a.m.

You can get tickets for $5.00 prior, or $10.00 at the doors of the event.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Oak Ridge expert said hospitals are one of the most targeted facilities.
Patient, parent file class action complaint against ETCH following cyberattack
This was the scene of a fatal fire on Sarah Creek Court in Martinez.
Child found behind couch dies after house fire: ‘The children were home alone’
The Ball
Knox Co. strip club closes as ‘public nuisance’, president of club blames trespassers
Sharon Osborne
KCSO: Powell woman driving after using heroin hits two in crash

Latest News

The event will feature several University of Tennessee sports legends.
WNML Sportsfest coming to Knoxville Expo Center
Vols practice at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in advance of the 2022 NCAA Knoxville Regional
Top ranked Tennessee baseball ready for Knoxville Regional
MOTM Andreassen puts One Knoxville SC at top of division
Man-of-the-match Andreassen puts One Knoxville SC at top of division
Tennessee beat Florida 8-5 Sunday to win the SEC Tournament Championship.
Tennessee baseball SEC Tournament Champions for first time in almost 30 years