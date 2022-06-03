WNML Sportsfest coming to Knoxville Expo Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The WNML Sportsfest is set for its second year at the Knoxville Expo Center. The event will feature several University of Tennessee sports legends, including Hendon Hooker, Cedric Tillman, Zakai Zeigler, Tamari Key and Tony White.

WVLT News spoke to Jeff Jarnigan with the event, who said he was excited for the players to interact with fans. “I think the great thing about it is you get to see them outside a sports environment,” Jarnigan said. “You get to meet them, speak to them and see what they’re like as a human. It’s a great event.”

The event will also feature several panels, including one focusing on coaches and another on women in sports.

Sportsfest will be at the Expo Center Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. The first panel starts at 10 a.m.

You can get tickets for $5.00 prior, or $10.00 at the doors of the event.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.