East TN authorities searching for man last seen near closed Greyhound station

Police officials said Bryan Metelski, 21, was unfamiliar with the Knoxville area.
Bryan Metelski, 21.
Bryan Metelski, 21.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are searching for a man last seen near the former Greyhound bus station in Knoxville.

On April 16, Bryan Metelski, 21, was picked up in Illinois by an Outreach program in Kodak, according to officials. After three days, he reportedly wanted to leave; therefore, officials said program officials dropped him off at the previous Greyhound bus station, located at 100 East Magnolia Avenue.

According to a spokesperson, the program officials dropped him off before realizing it had closed permanently the day before.

Police officials said Metelski was unfamiliar with the Knoxville area and suffered from “several mental health concerns.” A social media post also stated that he didn’t have a phone or money.

Those with information are asked to contact ETVCS online, by text at **TIPS, the P3 TIPS app or by calling 865-215-7165.

Have you seen missing person Bryan Metelski, 21? Metelski was picked up in Illinois by an Outreach program in Kodak on...

Posted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers on Friday, June 3, 2022

