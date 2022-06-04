Former patient recounts past experiences with doctor who lost medical license

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former patient of Peter Stimpson, who lost his medical license, said she went to Stimpson to help with chronic back pain. She, along with several other former patients of Stimpson’s, said he overprescribed them opioids.

Stimpson was put on probation back in 2016 and asked to lower his prescription numbers by 30%. According to the state, he did not comply. Former Stimpson patient, Julie Perkins, said she was scared her kids would see her under the influence of morphine when it was prescribed to her back in the early 2000′s.

“I didn’t want to try it with them at home and it put me on my couch all day. I was zombied out. I mean I couldn’t get up and do anything I was staring at the ceiling,” Perkins said.

She said it started with getting prescribed hydrocodone, but Stimpson later changed it to morphine and upped the dosage. Perkins said it was scary and chose not to take the entire dosage. When Stimpson found out, Perkins said he refused to care for her.

Perkins said it also happened to her brother when he tried to get relief for his back pain.

“He was on pain management with Stimpson and he had him on oxycontin and I’m not sure what else he was giving him but he was staying pretty messed up,” Perkins said.

She also said Stimpson tried to make him fully quit, but he eventually became an addict. Perkins said now the entire family has struggled with this.

“It’s been hard. Really hard. It’s affected my mother, his kids, me, my kids,” Perkins said.

Stimpson can file a petition to appeal the state’s decision. He must do that by June 8.

Other former patients went to the primary care facility where Stimpson worked Friday to sign consent forms to find new primary care physicians.

WVLT News did reach out to the office itself. All they said was Stimpson was a good doctor.

