Knoxville’s Largest Kid’s Party raises money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - World’s Fair Park was filled with children and families having fun at Knoxville’s Largest Kids’ Party Saturday. The park had several bouncy houses, but many people waited in long lines to play in the foam pit.

“It certainly touches me to know that something from my childhood, something that brought joy to me, can be shared with Knoxville,” Bambini Bubbles founder Tim Pressley said.

Pressley, a Knoxville native, started this business during the pandemic to offer entertainment options.

“I found something I could do outside, and that was bubbles,” Pressley said.

While families got to have fun checking everything out, some of the money they paid to get in benefitted East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

“We are looking forward to meeting all of our families and patients we serve here in the community,” Lauren Birdwell said.

A cause Pressley said he is happy to be helping. Some families thought getting the kids out on a Saturday at World’s Fair Park would be perfect for their children.

“They’re pretty rambunctious, so we’ve got to let them run around and hopefully wear them out for naptime,” Josh Oakgrove, a Knoxville parent, said.

Thousands across East Tennessee brought yet another fun event to the historic World’s Fair Park.

