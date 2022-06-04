Advertisement

More sunshine Sunday, rain chances gradually increase for the new week

Meteorologist Paige Noel says to enjoy the sunshine before on and off rain and storms return.
By Paige Noël
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We could see a few clouds on Sunday, but temperatures remain mild with lower humidity! Get out and enjoy it before rain chances gradually increase and we get on a somewhat soggy pattern.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see a few clouds tonight with temperatures dropping near 58 degrees. That lower humidity will feel great by Sunday morning too!

Some of those clouds stick around early Sunday with more sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will get near 85 degrees, but with that lower humidity, it’ll feel pretty comfortable outside! A stray pop-up shower is possible along our elevation changes by the later afternoon and evening hours, but most of us look to stay dry.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds gradually increase Monday with spotty showers and storms later Monday evening. Highs will get near 88 degrees.

Our soggy pattern begins late Monday night through Wednesday. Rain and storms arrive late Monday night into Tuesday. On and off rain chances continue throughout the day Tuesday with more scattered rain and storms Wednesday. Temperatures remain in the mid-80s.

Spotty chances stick around Thursday, but we look to dry out by the end of the week.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, spotty rain chances could linger into next weekend with very mild temperatures. We will be in the lower 80s next Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

