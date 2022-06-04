Advertisement

Rescue officials warn against bringing fawns in, saying they’re not in need of human help

Late spring and early summer is the time of year when fawns are born, but just because a mom isn’t around doesn’t mean its in trouble.
By William Puckett
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo and rescue officials were sounding the alarm against humans interacting with fawns.

This is the time of year when The Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue often see people bringing fawns into their care, worried something happened to the animal.

”During this time of the year is when most of them are being born, they find them in the hayfield when they’re mowing, find them in their yard while they’re mowing their yard, or find them in the bushes while they’re doing yard work because they’re trying to hide them out there,” said Corbin Cox co-director of Little Ponderosa.

In the past two days, seven fawns were brought into Little Ponderosa, almost all of them not showing any signs of distress.

”We’re all for bringing them, you bring them here we’ll take care of them but what you have to make sure is that’s what that deer needs,” said Cox.

Right now many does are birthing offspring, leaving them during the day in fields or shaded areas, off looking for food.

Cox said humans need to be able to spot when a fawn is in trouble or when a fawn is just waiting for its mom to return.

”If it’s got perfectly good looking ears really nice slick coat, it’s hid out real well, that’s the way it’s supposed to be its babysitting,” said Cox describing what a healthy fawn looks like.

”You want to see how he’s lookin’ head on the ground, ears curled up he’s severely dehydrated maybe he’s eat up with ticks he’s super skinny, you know like you’ll say he really looks bad,” Cox said describing a sick fawn.

Little Ponderosa was asking humans to leave wild animals to be wild animals.

This time of year, LPZR stays super busy with native Tennessee wildlife that has been injured or orphaned. We have...

Posted by The Little Ponderosa Zoo on Thursday, June 2, 2022

Cox was asking for the public’s help donating to the rescue to fund the feed needed to help the fawns grow to be released back into the wild.

