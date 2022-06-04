Advertisement

Staying sunny and warm today

We’re staying above average for the next few days.
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
By Kyle Grainger
Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday! We’re starting off sunny and warm this morning with more warmth ahead.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There’s a lot happening: DollyFest, the NCAA Knoxville Baseball Regional, the start of the synchronous firefly lottery, and that’s just a few. Our weather is picture-perfect following the rain. We have low dew points, and evening temps quickly fall from the upper to lower 70s. Eventually our temps fall well down into the 50s. Knoxville’s Saturday morning temp hits a crisp 57 degrees. Very isolated places could be down to the upper 40s.

We have abundant sunshine and dry weather on Saturday. There are some more puffy clouds way up in the GSMNP. We will be slightly warmer Saturday afternoon, with a high of 82 degrees throughout the Tennessee River Valley.

Sunday is also lovely. We’re warming up to a high of 87 degrees by day’s end. There are some high clouds, but only a slim chance of rain way up in the Smokies.

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week starts calm enough, with heat building on a partially cloud-covered Monday. Most are in the middle 80s by late afternoon Monday. There’s a small chance of storms in our eastern counties later Monday afternoon and evening.

Emerging from the Midwest, rain is back on an active two-day-long pattern. That’s Tuesday and into Wednesday. Thursday and Friday should dry out a little bit.

Stormy Thursday evening before a cooler & quieter weekend