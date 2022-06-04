Advertisement

Tennessee Athletics addresses baseball player Evan Russell reports

Tennessee officials said Russell did not violate any rules.
Evan Russell
Evan Russell(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Graduate senior catcher Evan Russell was scratched from the Tennessee baseball lineup Friday and replaced with red-shirt freshman Charlie Taylor, WVLT Learned from Tennessee Athletics officials. Later, Russell’s father took to Twitter to clarify that Russell was facing a personal health issue.

Russell’s father mentioned that his son had not failed any sort of test, addressing rumors that he had failed a drug test prior to the game. Coach Tony Vitello mentioned the replacement, saying Russell came down with some sort of illness, but isn’t in COVID-19 protocol.

“I’ll have to get back to the doctor,” Vitello said. “Obviously, Evan was not here. He was sick this morning. I got a message from him.”

University of Tennessee officials addressed the situation, again clarifying that Russell had no issues with rule violations. They also addressed comments from ESPN on the subject, saying they expect an apology.

“Evan Russell’s absence last night had nothing to do with any violation of team, NCAA, or SEC rules,” officials said. “We have been in contact with ESPN and they are aware of the situation regarding last nights comments made on their broadcast. ESPN is handling the situation and we are expecting a public apology from them later today.”

