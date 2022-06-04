Advertisement

Vols hammer home 10 runs in route of Alabama State

Vols use big 6th inning to beat Alabama State in the NCAA Baseball Regional.
Tennessee baseball
Tennessee baseball(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By William Puckett
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is playing host to Alabama State, Campbell, and Georgia State in an NCAA Baseball Regional.

The Vols took on Alabama State with a late first pitch at Lindsey Nelson Stadium Friday.

They used a big sixth inning that saw two homers, one from Jordan Beck bringing home three runs and then followed by a Drew Gilbert solo shot putting the Vols up 8-0.

Blade Tidwell got the nod on the bump Friday night pitching 7.2 innings with three hits and no runs.

The Vols face Campbell at 7 p.m. Saturday who beat Georgia Tech 15-8 Friday.

