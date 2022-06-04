Vols hammer home 10 runs in route of Alabama State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee is playing host to Alabama State, Campbell, and Georgia State in an NCAA Baseball Regional.

The Vols took on Alabama State with a late first pitch at Lindsey Nelson Stadium Friday.

They used a big sixth inning that saw two homers, one from Jordan Beck bringing home three runs and then followed by a Drew Gilbert solo shot putting the Vols up 8-0.

Blade Tidwell got the nod on the bump Friday night pitching 7.2 innings with three hits and no runs.

The Vols face Campbell at 7 p.m. Saturday who beat Georgia Tech 15-8 Friday.

