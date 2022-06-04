Advertisement

Vols look to get over the hump against Campbell

Tennessee looks to stay in the Knoxville Regional winner’s bracket
Tennessee 3rd baseman
Tennessee 3rd baseman(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Top ranked Tennessee looks to continue its winning ways facing Campbell University inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the second game for each team in this NCAA Knoxville Regional.

The Vols, wearing their big orange jerseys, are the visiting team tonight and are batting first.

Seth Stephenson would open the game for the top ranked Vols with a single to left. Stephenson would steal second, but be stranded there as the Vols fail to score in their half of the first.

UT’s All American Pitcher Chase Dollander was effective in the bottom of the first. Meanwhile in the second, the Vols would get another lead-off hit in the form of a Trey Lipscomb double. He’d make it to third on a fielder’s choice, but would be stranded there as this Knoxville Regional matchup remains scoreless.

