Cocke Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office shared that it was looking for an armed robbery suspect considered armed and dangerous, according to a social media post.

On June 3 at approximately 9:30 p.m., a black male suspect reportedly entered a business in Del Rio. Officials said he was carrying a black and gray semi-automatic pistol and demanded cash.

The man left the store with over $1,000 in a red/maroon four-door hatchback-style crossover or large SUV. Police said they believed he was traveling towards Newport on Highway 25/70.

Those with information are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 423-623-6004. Calls made after hours should be directed to Central Dispatch at 423-623-3064.

