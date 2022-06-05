Advertisement

‘Katie’s Ride’ helps amputees receive prosthetics

Katie Eddington lost her leg after a lawnmower accident when she was six years old.
Katie's ride
Katie's ride(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - “Car people stick together,” said Katie’s Ride participant Shannon Steenbergen.

Sunday, nearly one hundred “car people” came together to go for a ride, Katie’s Ride.

“We heard about Katie’s plight a few years ago and decided to put on a cruise to help the family,” said event organizer Terry Malin.

Katie Eddington lost her leg after a lawnmower accident when she was six years old.

“We used Fifty Legs for her first running blade and so every year at this ride, they really come up with enough money to sponsor one family, which doesn’t just change one kid’s life it changes the whole family’s life,” said Katie’s mom, Samantha Eddington.

The Fifty Legs Foundation provides amputees with the necessary care and prosthetics they could not otherwise afford. Drivers say the reason they participate in Katie’s ride is simple.

“It’s a really important cause,” said participant Tracy Boller. “Anything with kids obviously is a plus,” said participant Kevin Flatter.

The ride starts at Yates Elementary School, heads up US 68 to Paris and ends at Evan’s Orchard in Georgetown.

A live auction was held with all proceeds benefitting the Fifty Legs Foundation. Many auction items were donated by late Lexington radio legend Karl Shannon.

“Last year he was responsible for about half of the auction which is sometimes responsible for about half the money raised so it’s a big deal,” said event organizer Ben Lay.

“He was a big part of it, we’re sad that he’s not here today but he’s in our hearts,” said event organizer Terry Malin.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Metelski, 21.
East TN authorities locate man last seen near closed Greyhound station
Julie Perkins remembers treatment from Dr. Stimpson
Former patient recounts past experiences with doctor who lost medical license
Evan Russell
ESPN broadcaster apologizes to Evan Russell over false UT baseball report
Drew Gilbert
Tennessee baseball one win away from Super Regional after 12-7 win over Campbell
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured

Latest News

Up and down rain chances this week
Mostly dry Monday before batches of rain and storms arrive for the new week
Paws 4 the Cause and shelters across the state are at full capacities.
Animal rescues beg for help as they reach full capacities
The same facility caught fire in 2019, burning about 500 tons of garbage.
Crews working to suppress landfill fire in Pigeon Forge
Drew Gilbert
Vols use big 9th inning rally to advance to Super Regionals 9-6
Johnny Bohanan Jr. passed away June 4.
‘We will see you later’ | Sevier Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of longtime detective