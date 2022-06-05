Mostly dry Monday before batches of rain and storms arrive for the new week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunny and warm weather continues Monday with limited rain chances. More rain arrives later Monday night and continues on and off thorough most of the new week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight we could see a few clouds with a stray shower, but expect dry conditions for most. Temperatures will drop to near 62 degrees by Monday morning.

Monday actually looks pretty nice besides a spotty shower or two. We should see mostly sunny skies throughout the majority of the day with clouds gradually increasing by the later afternoon hours. Highs are expected to get near 86 degrees. More rain arrives later Monday night which is when our soggy pattern begins.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain and storms arrive late Monday night into Tuesday. On and off rain chances continue throughout the day Tuesday with more scattered rain and storms Wednesday. Temperatures remain in the mid-80s.

Spotty chances stick around Thursday, but we look to dry out by the end of the week.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, spotty rain chances could linger into next weekend with very mild temperatures. We could drop back into the upper 70s to lower 80s by Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

