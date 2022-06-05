Advertisement

Officials searching for possible missing kayaker on Percy Priest Lake


Officials are searching for a possible missing kayaker in Percy Priest Lake.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management are conducting a search for a possible missing person on Percy Priest Lake on Sunday.

Emergency Communications received a call around 10:15 a.m. from someone who found a kayak with a prosthetic leg and cane, but no one in the kayak, according to a fire department spokesman. There’s a concern that someone is missing.

Crews were dispatched to Four Corners Marina on La Vergne-Couchville Pike to conduct the search in that area of the lake.

