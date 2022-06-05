Advertisement

One dead in Jackson Co. ATV crash

The crash occurred about 10 miles north of Princeton on Alabama 65 near mile marker 24.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Tennessee man was killed in an ATV crash that occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday about 10 miles north of Princeton.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jason Hall, 42, was fatally injured when the ATV he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.

