Police: 3 dead, 14 injured following Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people were killed and 14 people were injured following a shooting near a Chattanooga nightclub early Sunday morning, according to police.

Fourteen people were shot and three people were hit by vehicles while attempting to flee the scene, officials said. Two of the three people killed died from gunshot wounds while the other was killed after being hit by a car while fleeing the scene, according to a Chattanooga Police Department spokesperson.

Sixteen of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile, officials said. Several of them remained in critical condition, according to the latest update from CPD.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of McCallie Ave. near a nightclub at 2:42 a.m. on June 5.

During a press conference, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said there were multiple shooters, but could not say how many. She also said CPD believed the shooting was an isolated incident, and they didn’t think there was an ongoing threat to the community.

Moving forward, the chief said she expected the investigation would be very complex while attempting to determine what exactly happened.

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly had previously described himself as an “avid hunter” and gun owner, according to The Associated Press. Kelly, an independent, had also called on Congress to enact “common-sense regulations” to address gun violence, the report stated.

“That doesn’t mean taking guns away from responsible gun owners, but it does mean mandatory background checks and prohibiting high-capacity magazines that allow shooters to hurt dozens of people without even having to reload,” he said at a press conference. Kelly said his administration would announce new steps in the coming weeks aimed at reducing gun violence locally, the AP reported.

On Twitter, he stated that Chattanooga would not tolerate the shootings in the community and that change had to occur.

“Our city can put a stop to it, but each of us has to make the choice to do something,” Kelly said. “Stop the shooting, stop the violence. This city and our communities are better than this, and we demand it.”

The shooting comes just the weekend after six teens were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in downtown Chattanooga.

Chief Murphy asked anyone with information to contact CPD Homicide Investigators at 423-643-5100.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.