Advertisement

Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured

(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries.

Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said during a press conference that 14 people were hit by gunfire early Sunday and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene.

Murphy says two people died from gunshot wounds and one person died after being hit by a vehicle.

She says 16 victims were adults and one was a juvenile and several remained in critical condition.

Murphy said there were multiple shooters, but authorities think it was an isolated event and don’t believe there’s an ongoing public safety threat.

Most Read

Bryan Metelski, 21.
East TN authorities searching for man last seen near closed Greyhound station
Julie Perkins remembers treatment from Dr. Stimpson
Former patient recounts past experiences with doctor who lost medical license
Evan Russell
ESPN broadcaster apologizes to Evan Russell over false UT baseball report
A "Monkey Award" was given to Shemekia Ellis' son.
Mom concerned with ‘Monkey Award’ given to her pre-K son
Peter Stimpson
Medical board revokes Loudon Co. doctor’s license for over-prescribing opioids

Latest News

Austin Butler stars in "Elvis"
‘Elvis’ makes a splash at Cannes Film Festival premiere
Tennessee National Guard
Retired Army warrant officers can now join Tennessee Guard
According to a Facebook post on Friday, the famous Ernest Tubb Record Shop owners will sell...
Famed Ernest Tubb Record Shop in Nashville up for sale
Ohio Daybook