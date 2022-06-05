Vol baseball looks to sting Yellow Jackets in Regional final

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee has a chance Sunday to make its second straight Super Regional. The Vols square off against the second seeded Georgia Yellow Jackets at 7 p.m. inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

On Saturday, Tennessee broke the program record for single-season wins with a thrilling 12-7 triumph over Campbell. In doing so, UT said ‘hello’ to the win column for the 55th time this year.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech

Seth Stephenson led off with a single past second base where he moved four pitches later when Luc Lipcius reached base on balls. Jordan Beck struck out swinging and Drew Gilbert grounded into a textbook 4-3 double play to end the top of the frame.

Freshman Drew Beam earned the start on the bump for the Big Orange. The SEC Freshman of the Year walked the first batter he faced but

