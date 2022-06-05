‘We will see you later’ | Sevier Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of longtime detective

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many law enforcement agencies and community members shared touching messages following the death of a well-known Sevier Co. detective.

A spokesperson with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said Johnny Bohanan Jr. was an officer and detective for the county for over 28 years. He died Saturday morning, county officials said.

“There are some moments in life that cannot be described appropriately or explained in words,” an SCSO spokesperson said. “We are so sad that we lost our friend and blue family member, Johnny Bohanan.”

In many of the messages shared online, he was said to be a huge asset to not only the county and sheriff’s office but also to colleagues across the state.

“Sevier County lost a great officer, detective and public servant,” one law enforcement agency said. “Johnny was a great friend and co-worker and will certainly be missed by us all.”

According to the detective’s LinkedIn, he was proud to be the president of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association’s Smoky Mountains Chapter, while also serving as the Tennessee Division President.

“The Southern States Police Benevolent Association and the Police Benevolent Foundation are deeply saddened about the passing of Detective Johnny Bohanan of the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee,” they stated on the organization’s website.

The organization stated in a social media post that Bohanan was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed supporting his son’s athletic pursuits.

A social media post by the sheriff’s office stated that Bohanan loved his family and friends and was passionate about serving the citizens of the county. Reports stated that he began his law enforcement career in 1988 as a corrections officer.

In April, Bohanan was elected to serve as the fourth district’s county commissioner.

There are some moments in life that cannot be described appropriately or explained in words. We are so sad that we lost... Posted by Sevier County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, June 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.