Animal rescues beg for help as they reach full capacities

Paws 4 the Cause and shelters across the state are at full capacities.
Paws 4 the Cause and shelters across the state are at full capacities.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Animal shelters and rescues across the state are in a dire state.

Anita Spreitzer the VP and General Manager of Paws 4 the Cause said they’re calling it a Code Red Crisis situation.

“It’s really bad right now. Very bad. The worst I’ve seen in 12 years here in Kentucky.”

Her rescue is at capacity, as are most shelters in the state.

Spreitzer said unless they can find people to at least foster right now, shelters will have to euthanize dogs and cats in large numbers.

“They have dogs that are supposed to come in and other animals, but they can’t take them in. They’ve shut down in take because they just don’t have the room anymore. What’s going to happen is they’re going to start making really tough decisions the next week or two.”

Spreitzer said the problem seems to be stemming from a perfect storm of people going back to work after the pandemic and the state of the economy right now.

“If we can’t move some of these animals out of here, there’s going to be a lot of them who are dying.”

Spreitzer said they’re seeing countless abandoned, neglected and abused dogs and cats, more than any shelter can house.

“We know that there’s nothing we’re going to be able to do about this. We’re kind of defeated about this. But we have to keep going because the one’s whose lives we can save, we have to do it for them.”

The most important thing right now is getting fosters. Spreitzer needs to place animals in homes, so they can continue to bring new ones in.

Just Sunday morning, volunteers even flew a dog and her puppies to new homes out of state on a small, private plane.

“So we can take some of the burden off of these Eastern Kentucky shelters that we help. They’re all crying. Everybody’s at capacity.”

Spreitzer also encourages anyone who can to make monetary donations, if you can’t foster right now.

With donations, they can waive adoption fees, to encourage more people to adopt.

Learn more about adoptable animals and how you can help by clicking the link here.

