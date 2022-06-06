Authorities still looking for the son who never made it home for Mother’s Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A mystery into 37-year-old Jeremy Stout’s disappearance is taking investigators, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and a worried family on a tough ride.

“We know he was headed to Kingsport beyond a shadow of a doubt,” Jeff Stout, Jeremy’s father, said.

Jeff reported Jeremy missing on May 9 after his father, Jeff, said he talks to his mother every day, including the last night of his disappearance, when he called home letting his mother know he was taking a midnight Greyhound ride from the new Cherry Street location to Kingsport.

They panicked when he never made it home.

“He was a little guy. Very friendly and upset with greyhound the day before not sending his ticket but charging his credit card,” Jeff said.

Confusing clues continue to keep them on a narrow trail. Police records show Stout’s debit card was emptied, and his father tells us surveillance video shows he never got off the bus in upper East Tennessee. Stacey Payne with Crime Stoppers said Greyhound can’t confirm if his ticket was ever used.

“Our thought is, and investigators thought, he’s here somewhere in Knoxville. That leads one to believe that he really was planning on going home,” Payne said.

At this point, his family is sure he made his way to the bus terminal, but that’s where their certainty stops.

“We believe foul play is involved. We don’t know if it was a random act of violence. It could it been. We felt all along it’s someone he knows,” Jeff said.

There are safety concerns about Greyhound’s new location at a gas station on Cherry Street. There’s no place to sit, and most passengers hang out on the street, where police patrols have been increased. City leaders have said they’re working with Greyhound to provide safer solutions.

There’s a $3,000 reward for anyone who helps close this missing case. You can submit tips here or call 865-215-7165.

