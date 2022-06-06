CDC report sees a 530% increase in pediatric ingestions of melatonin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a report released by the CDC, between 2012 and 2021, a total of 260,435 pediatric melatonin ingestions were reported to poison control centers, with about 1.6% resulting in more severe outcomes.

Within the past decade, those involved in the study, like clinical toxicologist Varun Vohra with the Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center, said sales of melatonin have skyrocketed in the United States. Vohra says he and other researchers also noticed along with that came an increase in unintentional consumption from young kids.

“When we looked at, you know, the ingestions with respect to COVID and the pandemic, where people were at home, it was disrupted sleep patterns for a variety of reasons because of nuances and changes because of COVID. Essentially what we looked at it was just describing the epidemiological trend, pediatric melatonin ingestion between 2012 and 2021. So basically a time period where we saw a pretty dramatic increase in ingestions. So it doesn’t mean that it’s always poisoning. It’s not always intoxication,” shared Vohra.

Vohra said the study isn’t intended to alarm and concern people into thinking that all melatonin ingestions are or could result in severe outcomes because most of them do not.

The report stated five children required mechanical ventilation, and two died. Both deaths occurred in children aged <2 years (3 months and 13 months) and in the home. One ingestion involved intentional medication misuse; the reason for the other is unknown.

Vohra said to prevent the sleep aid from getting into young hands, parents should store them in a safe place out of kids’ reach. He also stated that in most cases, melatonin is safe for children, but you should check with their doctor before giving it to them.

”I think the main thing that we’re we are reiterating to media and to questions, in general, is, first make sure that you’ve spoken with a qualified health professional before starting any sort of supplement. Make sure to abide by the recommended dosage and ensure that they’re using it for the indicated purpose,” explained Vohra.

Vohra told WVLT News parents could look for certain signs within their children while taking melatonin, like kids staying drowsy after a good night’s sleep or just not acting like themselves.

If you suspect a child has had too much melatonin, you can make sure that they wash out their mouth, and parents should look for residue in their mouth to see if there’s been any sort of tablet or capsule potentially swallowed, according to Vohra. He stated it’s also good for parents to provide their children with some water or something to eat and keep an eye on them for a few hours to ensure they’re behaving normally.

For 24/7 support, people can reach out to Poison Control by dialing 1-800-222-1222.

For a look at the complete CDC report on Pediatric Melatonin Ingestions, click here.

