Advertisement

Federal judge in Oklahoma says state’s lethal injection method is constitutional

A lawsuit argued that the first of the three drugs, the sedative midazolam, is not enough to...
A lawsuit argued that the first of the three drugs, the sedative midazolam, is not enough to render an inmate unable to feel pain.(Ken Piorkowski / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Oklahoma says the state’s three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional.

Judge Stephen Friot’s ruling on Monday paves the way for the state to request execution dates for more than two dozen death row inmates who were plaintiffs in the case.

Attorneys for those inmates are expected to appeal Friot’s ruling to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver.

The ruling follows a six-day federal trial earlier this year.

Attorneys for the death row inmates argued that the first of the three drugs, the sedative midazolam, is not enough to render an inmate unable to feel pain.

Attorneys for the state rejected that argument.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Metelski, 21.
East TN authorities locate man last seen near closed Greyhound station
The man reportedly robbed a Del Rio business on June 3.
Cocke Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect
The shooting happened in the early hours of June 5.
Police: 3 dead, 14 injured following Chattanooga shooting
The same facility caught fire in 2019, burning about 500 tons of garbage.
Crews working to suppress landfill fire in Pigeon Forge
Drew Gilbert
Tennessee baseball one win away from Super Regional after 12-7 win over Campbell

Latest News

Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order aimed at improving school safety
WWII veteran Charles Shay, 97, right, and Julia Kelly, center, a Gulf War veteran, pay tribute...
Joy, sadness intertwine at Normandy’s D-Day commemorations
A woman holds a Black Lives Matter sign outside of the Warren E. Burger Federal Building after...
Judge delays trial of 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing until 2023
Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order aimed at improving school safety
Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order aimed at improving school safety