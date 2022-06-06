Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order aimed at improving school safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued an executive order Monday aimed at improving school safety, according to a release from the governor’s office. The order comes less than two weeks after a Texas school shooting that killed almost two dozen people, including elementary school students.

Instead of focusing on allocating resources to schools, executive order 97 will increase accountability measures for both schools and law enforcement, the release said. The order itself will primarily focus on reinforcing existing safety requirements and laws instead of establishing more requirements for schools or school security. The order is essentially split into three sections focusing on changes for parents, schools and law enforcement.

Parents

Executive order 97 will create a School Safety Resources and Engagement Guide. The guide will allow parents to take a look at safety information for their child’s school and provides a guide on advocating for safer conditions. The guide will also outline how to use the SafeTN app to report suspicious activity, access mental health resources for their child and ask about security in their school.

Schools

The order itself does not provide many more resources to schools, but instead will focus on increasing accountability requirements under existing safety law. The order directs state agencies to provide more guidance to schools on creating a safe learning environment, and also increases assessment requirements.

Under the order, schools will see more safety audits. State officials will more regularly check school safety plans and make random visits to schools to check on how those plans are being implemented, the release said.

The order also provides schools with more guidance on accessing safety information, including some best practices, additional training for staff and even guidance from the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The order should also provide more information for schools on financial resources, primarily state programs like the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act (TISA).

Gov. Lee’s order also directs the Department of Education to request permission from the federal government to use ESSER funds to conduct safety assessments, passing on necessary upgrades to the governor’s office.

Law Enforcement

Primarily, the order will ask the Department of Commerce and Insurance to evaluate current law enforcement training standards, the release said. After that, the Department is directed to provide Gov. Lee a report on what could be improved as far as training regarding active-shooter situations.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.