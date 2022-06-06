Advertisement

Heupel and 3 VFLs on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is on the ballot for a third straight year.
National Football Foundation
National Football Foundation(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three former Tennessee football players are on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, the National Football Foundation announced on Monday.

Defensive back Eric Berry and wide receivers Willie Gault and Larry Seivers represent the Volunteers on the ballot that includes 96 players.

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel is on the ballot for a third straight year. A 2000 consensus first-team All-American, he led the Sooners to the 2000 national championship with a victory in the Orange Bowl. In two seasons, Heupel rewrote the Oklahoma record books and was the 2000 Heisman Trophy runner-up before going onto a successful coaching career.

The announcement of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2023, with specific details to be announced in the future.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Metelski, 21.
East TN authorities locate man last seen near closed Greyhound station
The man reportedly robbed a Del Rio business on June 3.
Cocke Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect
The shooting happened in the early hours of June 5.
Police: 3 dead, 14 injured following Chattanooga shooting
15-year-old Allie Marie Dunn
Endangered Child Alert issued for East Tennessee teen
The same facility caught fire in 2019, burning about 500 tons of garbage.
Crews working to suppress landfill fire in Pigeon Forge

Latest News

Pat Summitt
Pat Summitt becomes first female coach selected to U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame
Drew Gilbert
Vols use big 9th inning rally to advance to Super Regionals 9-6
Drew Gilbert
Tennessee baseball one win away from Super Regional after 12-7 win over Campbell
Tennessee baseball
Vols hammer home 10 runs in route of Alabama State