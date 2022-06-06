Heupel and 3 VFLs on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three former Tennessee football players are on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, the National Football Foundation announced on Monday.

Defensive back Eric Berry and wide receivers Willie Gault and Larry Seivers represent the Volunteers on the ballot that includes 96 players.

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel is on the ballot for a third straight year. A 2000 consensus first-team All-American, he led the Sooners to the 2000 national championship with a victory in the Orange Bowl. In two seasons, Heupel rewrote the Oklahoma record books and was the 2000 Heisman Trophy runner-up before going onto a successful coaching career.

The announcement of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2023, with specific details to be announced in the future.

