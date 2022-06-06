KFD: 1 child dead, 3 hospitalized following South Knoxville house fire
Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire Monday afternoon on the 1600 block of Lenland Avenue.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hours after a house fire in South Knoxville, the fire department shared that one of the critically injured children has died.
Three other children remain hospitalized in critical condition and four dogs died in the fire that occurred Monday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.
Crews responded to a fire Monday afternoon on the 1600 block of Lendland Avenue at approximately 2:00 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters were met with heavy fire showing from the back of the home. The first crews on the scene were pushed back from the fire when they attempted to go inside; however, as additional crews arrived, they were able to gain entry.
According to officials, once inside, firefighters rescued two injured kids trapped inside the home.
A KFD spokesperson said two others, who weren’t trapped, were also injured in the fire. In all, the four children were considered in critical condition and transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center via AMR, Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said. At approximately 8:30 p.m., Wilbanks told WVLT News that one of the children had died.
He also said four dogs inside the home died in the fire.
Wilbanks told WVLT News that seven people lived in the home, and six were home at the time of the fire. While the home appeared to have working smoke alarms, it was deemed a total loss after crews fought the flames for two hours.
American Red Cross will assist the displaced family, according to Wilbanks. Fire investigators will lead the continuing investigation.
Mayor Indya Kincannon shared a statement following the tragic news.
