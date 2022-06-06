KFD: 1 child dead, 3 hospitalized following South Knoxville house fire

South Knoxville Fire Traps Two Two juveniles were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being trapped by the fire, officials said. https://bit.ly/3xwTJmF Posted by WVLT on Monday, June 6, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hours after a house fire in South Knoxville, the fire department shared that one of the critically injured children has died.

Three other children remain hospitalized in critical condition and four dogs died in the fire that occurred Monday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Crews responded to a fire Monday afternoon on the 1600 block of Lendland Avenue at approximately 2:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with heavy fire showing from the back of the home. The first crews on the scene were pushed back from the fire when they attempted to go inside; however, as additional crews arrived, they were able to gain entry.

According to officials, once inside, firefighters rescued two injured kids trapped inside the home.

A KFD spokesperson said two others, who weren’t trapped, were also injured in the fire. In all, the four children were considered in critical condition and transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center via AMR, Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said. At approximately 8:30 p.m., Wilbanks told WVLT News that one of the children had died.

He also said four dogs inside the home died in the fire.

Wilbanks told WVLT News that seven people lived in the home, and six were home at the time of the fire. While the home appeared to have working smoke alarms, it was deemed a total loss after crews fought the flames for two hours.

American Red Cross will assist the displaced family, according to Wilbanks. Fire investigators will lead the continuing investigation.

Mayor Indya Kincannon shared a statement following the tragic news.

The news of the deadly fire in South Knoxville is just devastating. My heart is with the family, the Knoxville firefighters who worked tirelessly to rescue those inside, and all of the first responders on the scene. This tragic loss of life in our city is gut-wrenching.

KFD is on scene 1600 block of Lendland Ave. Reported people trapped. pic.twitter.com/x9DAFhenTy — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) June 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.