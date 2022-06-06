Knoxville fire responds to South Knoxville fire with people trapped inside
Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire Monday afternoon on the 1600 block of Lendland Avenue.
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire Monday afternoon on the 1600 block of Lendland Avenue.
According to fire officials, people were trapped inside the building during the fire.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.