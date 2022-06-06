Advertisement

Knoxville fire responds to South Knoxville fire with people trapped inside

Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire Monday afternoon on the 1600 block of Lendland Avenue.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire Monday afternoon on the 1600 block of Lendland Avenue.

According to fire officials, people were trapped inside the building during the fire.

This is a developing story.

