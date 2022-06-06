KPD looking for car involved in hit-and-run crash involving bicyclist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are seeking to identify the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist, according to officials.

On Saturday, June 4, officers reportedly stopped a Volvo Cross Country on Willow Avenue and Patton Street at 11:15 p.m. because it did not have a license plate.

A release stated that when officers approached the car, the driver sped away, going west on Willow Avenue towards Central Street. Officers reportedly did not pursue the vehicle.

Shortly later, investigators said officers received a report that a bicyclist had been struck by a vehicle on Central Street near Willow Avenue.

“Witnesses reported that the bicyclist was hit head-on by a speeding black Volvo, which then fled the scene,” KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland said.

The bicyclist, who was 49, was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical enter with “serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.”

Police officials said the driver of the Volvo was described as a black male who could be in his thirties.

Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165 or by texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

