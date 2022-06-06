Advertisement

Man sets state record with Graysby Grouper catch

Biggest Graysby Grouper caught in NC.
Biggest Graysby Grouper caught in NC.(North Carolina Marine Fisheries)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A man in North Carolina has set a state record when he caught a fish off of the North Carolina coast.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries announced that George Dale, of Wilmington, North Carolina, caught the Graysby Grouper (otherwise known as Cephalopholis cruentata) outside of Masonboro Inlet in about 100-feet-deep water on May 31.

The agency said Dale caught the fish with a heavy jigging rod and a Penn Slammer III reel, using cut bait on a floral carbon rig with an 80-pound braid. The grouper weighed two pounds and three ounces, WITN reports.

Division of Marine Fisheries staff says in order to establish a state record, a fisher must send an application to them that they then review. The fish must be exceptionally large for North Carolina waters and within a reasonable range of the world record, which was caught off Texas in 1998 and weighed two pounds and eight ounces.

For more information on the state records of fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Metelski, 21.
East TN authorities locate man last seen near closed Greyhound station
The man reportedly robbed a Del Rio business on June 3.
Cocke Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect
The shooting happened in the early hours of June 5.
Police: 3 dead, 14 injured following Chattanooga shooting
15-year-old Allie Marie Dunn
Endangered Child Alert issued for East Tennessee teen
The same facility caught fire in 2019, burning about 500 tons of garbage.
Crews working to suppress landfill fire in Pigeon Forge

Latest News

The bicyclist was injured and taken to UTMC.
KPD looking for car involved in hit-and-run crash involving bicyclist
MISSING MAN
Authorities still looking for the son who never made it home for Mother’s Day
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks Monday, June 6, 2022, during the keynote presentation of Apple's...
Apple offers glimpse at upcoming changes to iPhone software
Rysewyk oversees a teacher work with a student in the summer learning program at Christenberry...
New KCS superintendent: ‘School safety has to be our number one priority’