Neighbors call for change after Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) -For the second time in just seven days, Chattanooga residents woke up to the news that multiple people were shot.

“Loud pops, I don’t know, you think it’s firecrackers sometimes and gunshots the others,” said Caleb Waddell who lives just a block away from McCallie Avenue. The scene he described is the one that left three people dead and another 14 injured outside of Mary’s Lounge.

Chattanooga Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting, which happed at 2 a.m. Sunday. Of the three people who died, two were killed by gunfire while another was run over by a car. Several of the 14 others injured are in critical condition.

Chattanooga Police are looking into whether the shooting was gang affiliated or connected with last weekend’s shooting. Police said they believe there were at least two shooters.

For some, the violence has come close enough to home that they’ve decided to carry a gun, with the hope they never have to use it.

“I mean I’m not going to be caught with my pants down around here because there’s always something happening,” said Matthew Waddell on why he carries a gun. He also said every week or so, he sees people walk around his yard, or look into his car.

Timothy Sales has lived in the area his entire life, and when he heard about what happed at Mary’s Lounge said, “it wasn’t unbelievable.” Sales lives only few doors down from where the shooting happened.

“Especially with the new gun laws you don’t have to register or get a license for guns in Tennessee so you’d expect something like that to happen,” said Sales. He’s one of the people who want to see change in the city when it comes to violence, but doesn’t know exactly how it would get accomplished.

“I think many people right now are feeling unsafe and concerned about our well fair and about the safety of our neighborhood,” said Jim Meginley who lives off McCallie Avenue.

Chattanooga Police said they have a few ideas as to who was involved with the shooting, but haven’t made any arrests as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.