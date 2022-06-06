Parents, students suing Knox County Schools over gender discrimination

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A parent and student are suing Knox County Schools for gender discrimination, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

The suit focuses on sports funding and resources. The plaintiffs argue in the filing that the school system is violating Title IX, a 1972 act that, in part, ensures that no one involved in an education program that receives federal funding be discriminated against due to their gender.

No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.

The plaintiffs argue that the school is discriminating against their daughter because KCS allocates more funding and resources towards boys’ sports over girls’ sports. “Knox County Schools funds athletics in a manner that discriminates against Plaintiffs’ daughters and other female athletes,” the documents state. “For example, Knox County Schools routinely allows the infusion of more funds for boys’ sports as compared to girls’ sports.”

Specifically, the suit alleges that Bearden High School charges more for students to play on the softball team, a girls’ team, than the boys baseball team. “Knox County Schools requires students at Bearden High School to pay for the opportunity to participate in athletics. On information and belief, plaintiffs daughters and others softball players are required to pay more than their male fellow students at Bearden High School for the opportunity to participate in athletics,” the suit reads.

Additionally, the plaintiffs claim that the softball team requires athletes to pay for their own transportation to away games, but the same is not true for the baseball team.

The plaintiff’s legal representatives are asking for injunctive relief for their clients, claiming that in doing so, the court would serve public interest and help stop discrimination in school systems. The suit also asked KCS to cover legal fees for the plaintiffs.

WVLT News has reached out to Knox County Schools officials for comment, but has not heard back at this time.

