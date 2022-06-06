Advertisement

Pat Summitt becomes first female coach selected to U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame

As a USA Basketball coach, she helped the USA to a 46-5 record and won six gold medals.
Pat Summitt
Pat Summitt(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball legend Pat Summitt became the first female coach named to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame on Monday.

Summitt was involved with USA Basketball for over a decade as a player and a coach and became the first U.S. basketball Olympic medalist to lead the USA to Olympic gold as a head coach.

At 24, Summitt, who served as team co-captain, was the oldest member of the silver medal-winning 1976 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team in the inaugural Olympic women’s tournament. Eight years later, Summitt helped lead the U.S. women’s team to gold at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

As a USA Basketball coach, she helped the USA to a 46-5 record and won six gold medals, including a pair of World Championships in 1979 and 1983. She compiled a 24-8 record as an athlete, winning two gold and two silver medals.

During her tenure as the women’s basketball head coach at the University of Tennessee from 1974 to 2012, Summitt led the squad to eight NCAA championships and compiled more wins than any other Division I college basketball coach in NCAA history, a record that stood until 2020, and never missed the NCAA tournament in 38 years.

This will be the 17th class inducted into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame, bringing the total to 168 inductees.

