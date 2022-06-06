Advertisement

Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot

FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and other members have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory, authorities said Monday.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the former Proud Boys chairman, and four others linked to the group are charged in the latest indictment against them. All five were previously charged with different conspiracy counts.

Tarrio, the group’s top leader, wasn’t in Washington, D.C., when the riot erupted on Jan. 6, 2021. Police arrested Tarrio in Washington two days before the riot and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020. Tarrio was released from jail on Jan. 14 after serving his five-month sentence for that case.

The new riot-related indictments against Proud Boys members are among the most serious filed so far, but they aren’t the first of their kind.

Eleven members or associates of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia group, including its founder and leader Stewart Rhodes, were indicted in January on seditious conspiracy charges in the Capitol attack.

More than three dozen people charged in the Capitol siege have been identified by federal authorities as Proud Boys leaders, members or associates.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Metelski, 21.
East TN authorities locate man last seen near closed Greyhound station
The man reportedly robbed a Del Rio business on June 3.
Cocke Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect
The shooting happened in the early hours of June 5.
Police: 3 dead, 14 injured following Chattanooga shooting
The same facility caught fire in 2019, burning about 500 tons of garbage.
Crews working to suppress landfill fire in Pigeon Forge
Drew Gilbert
Tennessee baseball one win away from Super Regional after 12-7 win over Campbell

Latest News

A 70-year-long journey to find lost love ended with a reunion for a Korean War veteran from Iowa.
WATCH: Korean vet reunites with first love after nearly 70 years of searching
Goldin is auctioning off this LeBron James Triple Logoman trading card this week – the only one...
LeBron James trading card expected to break record at auction
Sheriff: Two family dogs attack, kill 70-year-old woman
A 70-year-long journey to find lost love ended with a reunion for a Korean War veteran from Iowa.
WATCH: Korean vet reunites with his first love after 70 years of searching