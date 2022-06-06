Advertisement

Responders assist kayaker ‘in distress’ on French Broad River

Responders with Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire were dispatched to a kayaker “in distress” on the French Broad River Monday afternoon.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Responders with Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire were dispatched to a kayaker “in distress” on the French Broad River Monday afternoon, according to KCR officials.

The kayaker was reportedly near Seven Islands State Birding Park when they flipped and were not able to get back into their kayak, officials said. They were not injured and managed to get onto an island to wait on responders, officials said.

