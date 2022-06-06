Responders assist kayaker ‘in distress’ on French Broad River

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Responders with Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire were dispatched to a kayaker “in distress” on the French Broad River Monday afternoon, according to KCR officials.

The kayaker was reportedly near Seven Islands State Birding Park when they flipped and were not able to get back into their kayak, officials said. They were not injured and managed to get onto an island to wait on responders, officials said.

Knox County Rescue water team has been dispatched with Rural Metro Fire to a kayaker in distress on the French Broad River near Seven Islands Park — Knox County Rescue (@knoxrescuesquad) June 6, 2022

