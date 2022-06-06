Rotary Club of Knoxville to award $62K in scholarships to East Tenn. students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, The Rotary Club of Knoxville announced three students would receive a $20,000 scholarship, and another student would receive a $2,000 scholarship.

Out of 31 applications, the three students who received the $20,000 impressed the Rotary’s Scholarship Awards Committee. “We are very pleased to be able to award three scholarships to such worthy young people,” said Chair of the Rotary’s Scholarship Awards Committee Jennifer Sepaniak.

Regan Wright graduated from Powell High School with a 4.3 GPA and a 29 on the ACT. Wright earned a black belt in karate, taught herself to play 13 instruments, captained the school’s volleyball team and peer tutored students with special needs since middle school, according to a release.

Wright reportedly dreams of serving people with special needs and intends to attend the University of Tennessee Knoxville in the fall and complete her physical therapy degree at East Tennessee State University.

Of Grace Christian Academy, Noah Bruhin is a member of the ensemble choir, musical theater program, fishing team and tennis team, a spokesperson told WVLT News. A release stated he served as the vice president of the executive student council and captain of the wrestling and football teams.

Noah reportedly intends to study at the University of Tennessee to become a physician’s assistant. His aspiration struck him as he cared for his sick father, who passed away recently, a release stated. The Rotary Club stated it was honoring a family legacy as Bruhin’s great grandfather served on the Rotary Club of Knoxville.

Graduating from Farragut High School, a spokesperson said Esther McFall has been active in the youth ministry at her church, volunteered at her local library and church’s food pantry, led Farragut girl’s cross country team as captain and created theatrical space designs in a stagecraft class.

McFall reportedly intends to attend the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga to study environmental science and is interested in working on air and water quality projects.

Joshua Washington, a graduate of West High School, will receive $2,000, according to an announcement.

The Rotary Club of Knoxville will gift the students the scholarships at a lunch on June 7.

