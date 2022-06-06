Storms roll in overnight, with sun late in the 8-day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms are here for many this evening, and more are inbound tonight. The best chances and amounts of rain are in the northwestern counties near the Tennessee/Kentucky line. More rain is here Wednesday.

The best sunshine this week is Sunday through next Tuesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ve had tons of sunshine on this Monday afternoon. Storms from the ‘warm front’ are due this evening, starting from Wayne Co. KY and moving south to Cumberland Co. These are *mostly* non-severe. Some could have intense winds and downpours. The best shot for rain remains on the Cumberland Plateau, and that is where rain over one inch is best - by far. Closer to midnight, storms rumble on the TN/KY state line. More pre-dawn storms are here along the 75 corridor. It’s a muggy start to Tuesday, with the temps just shy of 70 degrees.

Tuesday has slowly diminishing storms later in the day. It’s muggy, with a high of 84 degrees. While we have some sunshine later in the day, clouds win out for the first 2/3 of the day.

Wednesday has scattered showers. While the chance of 60% is the same overall, a lot of this trends to the afternoon. Rain amounts are slightly less for most of us.

Thursday is a nice day! We’re drying out, with lots of sun; there’s only a small potential for rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

There’s a small chance of rain showers Friday, which is new to the forecast. We’re still relatively mild - but soon, it’ll be cooler! We’re well below average for the highs both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday trends a little more soggy, as some stronger-to-severe storms meander in well to our southwest (at least that’s where they appear this far out).

Sunday turns out dry and sun-filled! This is a true pick day! Monday and Tuesday also look like great days with abundant sunshine. Next Tuesday will be substantially hotter, back to the 90s.

