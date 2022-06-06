Tennessee unveils trail made out of tires

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say one of the longest rubber-bearing trails in the U.S. has opened at T.O. Fuller State Park.

According to a news release, Tennessee State Parks, the Department of Transportation and local leaders on Friday cut the ribbon on the new 2.5 miles hard-surface walking biking trail.

Volunteers and local contractors gathered more than 24,000 tires that had been illegally dumped in the park to make the trail. Patriot Tire Recycling in Bristol transformed the tires into crumbs, which were then returned to the park for trail construction.

State officials say T.O. Fuller State Park was the first state park open for African Americans east of the Mississippi River.