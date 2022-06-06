Advertisement

Waking up to sunshine and another hot day ahead

Warm sunshine is the story of the day on Monday before rain and storms arrive this week.
Showers and thunderstorms this evening. This is the view from The Ramsey in Pigeon Forge.
Showers and thunderstorms this evening. This is the view from The Ramsey in Pigeon Forge.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to the start of a new week! We’re waking up to temperatures in the mid 60s across the region and general sunshine.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Want more sunshine? You got it! Monday is generally a sunny day overall with just a spotty rain chance in the afternoon. High temperatures on Monday will be near 86 in Knoxville to 83 in Crossville.

Overnight we’ll have clouds that built. We’ll call it mostly cloudy overnight as we head into Tuesday. Tuesday we’ll wake up with temperatures near 67 so warm and muggy becomes the story once again.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain and storms arrive late Monday night into Tuesday. On and off rain chances continue throughout the day Tuesday with more scattered rain and storms Wednesday. Temperatures remain in the mid-80s.

Spotty chances stick around Thursday, but we look to dry out by the end of the week.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, spotty rain chances could linger into next weekend with very mild temperatures. We could drop back into the upper 70s to lower 80s by Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Metelski, 21.
East TN authorities locate man last seen near closed Greyhound station
The man reportedly robbed a Del Rio business on June 3.
Cocke Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect
A "Monkey Award" was given to Shemekia Ellis' son.
Mom concerned with ‘Monkey Award’ given to her pre-K son
Drew Gilbert
Tennessee baseball one win away from Super Regional after 12-7 win over Campbell
The shooting happened in the early hours of June 5.
Police: 3 dead, 14 injured following Chattanooga shooting

Latest News

Up and down rain chances this week
Mostly dry Monday before batches of rain and storms arrive for the new week
Mostly dry Monday before batches of rain and storms arrive for the new week
Mostly dry Monday before batches of rain and storms arrive for the new week
Mostly dry Monday before batches of rain and storms arrive for the new week
Mostly dry Monday before batches of rain and storms arrive for the new week
More sunshine Sunday
More sunshine Sunday, rain chances gradually increase for the new week