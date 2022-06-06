Waking up to sunshine and another hot day ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to the start of a new week! We’re waking up to temperatures in the mid 60s across the region and general sunshine.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Want more sunshine? You got it! Monday is generally a sunny day overall with just a spotty rain chance in the afternoon. High temperatures on Monday will be near 86 in Knoxville to 83 in Crossville.

Overnight we’ll have clouds that built. We’ll call it mostly cloudy overnight as we head into Tuesday. Tuesday we’ll wake up with temperatures near 67 so warm and muggy becomes the story once again.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain and storms arrive late Monday night into Tuesday. On and off rain chances continue throughout the day Tuesday with more scattered rain and storms Wednesday. Temperatures remain in the mid-80s.

Spotty chances stick around Thursday, but we look to dry out by the end of the week.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, spotty rain chances could linger into next weekend with very mild temperatures. We could drop back into the upper 70s to lower 80s by Saturday and Sunday.

